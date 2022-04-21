City of Windhoek and UNDP set to cooperate in various fields of development

The Municipal Council of Windhoek (MCW) held a special meeting on 12 April and approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the MCW and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to the council said the official signing of the MoU will take place on a date yet to be determined.

“The areas of cooperation are collaboration on the implementation of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as Namibia’s development goals, urban agriculture and other local, social progression community projects, digital and inclusive citizen-centred smart cities initiatives,” added the council.

The council said that the MoU will also include economic and transformational development cooperation, solid waste and environmental management, renewable energy, capacity building, lessons and experience sharing on the accelerator lab initiative.

“We will also collaborate on any other form of cooperation mutually agreed upon,” concluded the council.