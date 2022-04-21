Parents urged to discuss family planning, sexual reproduction issues to help protect children’s health

Namibians have been urged to breach cultural norms, of not discussing sexual reproductive issues with children to help protect their health, an official said Wednesday.

These discussions will assist to overcome the transitional period from childhood to adulthood as well as discuss family planning, the Deputy Health Minister, Dr Esther Muinjangue said at the official launch of the country’s revised National Family Planning Guidelines and additional job aids.

“It is important to note that counselling and sexual and reproductive health/ family planning services do not encourage young people to have sex, but instead, they help them to protect their health,” she added.

According to Muinjangue, male involvement in family planning and contraceptive services is important.

“Notably, couples who discuss their family planning needs are more likely to carry out their intentions. Men are also important as clients since they use condoms and may want to undergo vasectomy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muinjangue said the open discussions will include the prevention of unintended pregnancies, reduced risk of maternal mortality, improved health for mothers and children, improved life options for women, easing the burden on schools, and reduced pressures on the environment and public services.

According to Namibia Demographic and Health Survey statistics, pregnancy and childbirth-related complications are the number-one killers of girls aged 15 to 19 in developing countries, as well as in Namibia. In Namibia, contraceptive use among young people aged 15 – 19 is relatively low at 24%, while teenage pregnancy remains high at 19%.