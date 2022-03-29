Select Page

Human-wildlife conflict claims 10 lives in 2021 – Millions of dollars paid out

Ten people were killed due to crocodile, hippo and elephant attacks in 2021, the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta told lawmakers this week, Xinhua reported.

According to Shifeta, Namibia paid around N$6.7 million to families who lost loved ones as well as those whose property was destroyed and livestock was killed.

“Human-wildlife conflict is a challenge that the ministry continues to make concerted efforts to address. In 2021, a total of 590 human-wildlife conflict cases were reported,” he said.

This comprised 360 cases of crop damages, 206 cases of livestock losses, 14 injuries to people and 10 deaths, Shifeta said.

 

