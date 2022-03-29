Select Page

NamPower rewards Tokyo 2020 Paralympians, guides and coaches

Posted by | Apr 20, 2022 |

NamPower recently rewarded Namibian Paralympians and their guides with cash after their remarkable performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The company awarded silver medallist Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda with N$150,000 each, bronze medallist Johannes Nambala with N$100,000, coaches Michael Hamukwaya and Letu Hamhola with N$30000 each and athlete Lahja Ishitile and guides Even Tjiujiu and Sydney Kamuaruuma with N$25000 each.

NamPower said the money will be paid to the athletes every month, over two years as they believe that this method will give the athletes some peace of mind, knowing that over the next two years they will have a fixed monthly amount to assist them with their day to day needs and help them focus on their talents.

“This arrangement will also help them in their preparation for the Road to Paris, the Paris Paralympic Games of 2024, and as they travel to participate in upcoming qualifying games, the athletes have proven themselves among some of the world’s best athletes and NamPower is proud to be associated with such a great team of athletes,” said the Company.

NamPower informed that this arrangement of monthly payments will apply to the athletes and their guides only as for the coaches, they will be issued with their full reward once-off.

“As the official sponsor of Disability Sport Namibia (DSN), we are privileged to be affiliated with this medal achieving sports body and its exceptional athletes, guides and coaches, who have secured Namibia international recognition,” concluded NamPower.

 

