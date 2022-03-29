Early disaster warning system to be developed for Kunene region

This week, the Namibia Meteorological Services under the Ministry of Works & Transport and the Environmental Investment Fund of Namibia signed a N$950,000 agreement for the development of an early warning system (EWS) which will alert communities about threats of an imminent disaster in the Kunene region.

This system seeks to address the adaptation needs of smallholder farmers through access to accurate and up-to-date climate information to enhance adaptation responses and would go a long way in minimising current steps or procedures undertaken before early warning messages reach the intended populations at risk.

The development of an Early warning system tailored for the Kunene Region will not only assist communities and public institutions in their planning but will also help preserve essential financial resources in the long run, thereby protecting the local and national economy.

Further, through Investment Fund’s partnership with the MTC, four Automated Weather stations have been procured at the cost of N$800,000. These will be installed at the project’s anchor project areas such as Warmquelle, Fransfoentein, Kamajab and Berseg in Kunene Region.