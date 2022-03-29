Windhoek residents urged to get authorisation before sinking a borehole

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has urged its residents to get authorization to drill, rehabilitate and or abstract groundwater from private boreholes.

The City said the amended Local Authority Act (Act No. 3 of 2018), the Water Supply Regulations (GN No. 367/1996), as well as the Water Act (Act no. 54 of 1956), obligate the City to ensure that groundwater resources under its jurisdiction are protected from potentially harmful activities including those with potential for pollution and or overutilization.

“These legislations allow us to regulate sinking or drilling of boreholes, rehabilitation, which include cleaning or deepening of boreholes, abstraction of groundwater for various purposes,” said the municipality.

The city authorities explained that any property owner or representative intending to undertake these activities are required to apply for authorization by obtaining an application form electronically or in hard copy, complete all the required information on the application form, prepare and attach all required supporting documentation, submit the electronic or hard copy application to the receiving office in Windhoek or Groot Aub.

“All drilling contractors must ensure that their clients have appropriate authorization for all work envisaged before any work is carried out and any new development considering groundwater as a primary or supplementary supply source is required to apply for authorisation,” they added.

According to the municipality, any property owner or representative and drilling contractor shall be guilty of an offence if found carrying out these activities without prior written authorisation from the City.

“The offender will be charged with sub-regulation 70(2) rw(8)74 which carries a fine of Non-Admission of Guilt Drill a new borehole without prior written approval by Council or contravene conditions imposed and Sub-regulation 70(3)rw(8)74 which carries a fine of Non-Admission of Guilt Replace/deepen an existing borehole without prior written approval by the City.”