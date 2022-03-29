Namibia’s mining policy ranking improves slightly

Namibia’s overall mining policy attractiveness has increased marginally in 2021, improving by 0.94 points to 75.20 points in the Fraser Institute’s 2021 annual survey of mining and exploration companies.

Namibia also ranked as the second most favourable jurisdiction on PPI on the African continent, a significant improvement from its less favourable ranking of 5th position in 2020. Morocco had the highest PPI score and ranked 1st position in Africa.

Globally, Namibia improved on her overall PPI ranking, gaining 18 places from the 47th position in 2020 to the 29th position in 2021.

However, there is still a lot to be done to improve Namibia’s policy landscape as this score is much lower compared to the country’s outstanding scores achieved in 2018 and 2019 (80.7 points and 87.22 points respectively).

The Chamber of Mines of Namibia said the report accurately reflects the overall status quo of the current investment landscape, one which appears to be in limbo rather than improving dramatically.

“It remains increasingly worrisome that while pronouncements by the government favour a conducive investment environment, there are no visible corresponding actions to demonstrate the finalisation of outstanding policy matters that continue to perpetuate investor uncertainty,” Chamber CEO Veston Malango said.