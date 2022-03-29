Borerewors competition now open

The Shoprite & Checkers Namibia Champion Boerewors Competition is calling all boerewors enthusiasts to enter for the 2022 Competition, before 15 June.

Shoprite & Checkers said entries are officially open and if you think your boerewors recipe has what it takes, visit their website at www.namibianchampionboerewors.com .

The Organisers said after its inception in 2010, the competition has become one of the most well-known culinary competitions within the country, aiming to provide all Namibian households with top quality, affordable boerewors.

The facilitator of the competition, Sanet Prinsloo said finding the best, traditional boerewors in Namibia is what makes this competition so exciting and worthwhile for her. “Year after year, I still feel honoured to form part of this amazing initiative,” she added.

The winner of the competition will have their boreweors recipe available on Shoprite & Checkers shelves nationwide, will walk away with a shopping voucher to the value of N$150 00, and the first runner-up will walk away with N$100,000 and the second runner-up will walk away with N$50 00.

Prinsloo said this is major, imagine what this can do for you. “Everyone needs a little extra help during these tough times, I just love boerewors and I also love people who love boerewors because it can change your life,” he added.

The 2022 winning boerewors will be available in all Shoprite & Checkers outlets nationwide on 24 September 2022.