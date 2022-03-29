Only 1.7% of Africans expected to live in extreme poverty by 2065, experts predict

By Martin Armstrong, Data Journalist

Statista.

African Union Development Agency projections show that, while the share of people in Africa living in extreme poverty has not seen a great deal of downward movement over the last few decades (46% in the period 1996-2005 to a projected 35% in 2016-2025), progress is expected to be around the corner.

While this major step forward in living standards on the continent will come too late for many, the African Union Development Agency expects the share living in extreme poverty to drop down to as little as 1.7% by 2056-65.

The next few decades promise to be one of great progress for Africa as a whole. Mariam Saleh, Statista’s Research Expert for North Africa, writes: “The continent’s socio-demographics will experience a significant development, including considerable population growth. Moreover, improving health and social conditions will determine lower poverty levels as well as an increase in life expectancy.”