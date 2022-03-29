Apple Project raises N$1.4 million to assist in the fight against cancer

The annual Cancer fundraising initiative, the Apple Project managed to raise N$1.4 million, an executive announced last week at a handover event held in Windhoek.

Since its inception in 2000, the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project has become one of Namibia’s major fundraising initiatives. Raising N$31.9 million for the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN), assisting the organization in fighting the disease.

“This year, the Project benefited from the eApple platform for the first time,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Service, Jacquiline Pack.

Pack said the eApple platform is the result of the first-ever hackathon in Bank Windhoek, which saw teams from various departments within the organization compete over 24 hours to develop a solution that would elevate the Project’s capacity to raise funds from across the globe.

“Through the platform, contributors could order apple juice, physical apples, or make a financial contribution by purchasing electronic apples,” said Pack.

In his acceptance remarks, CAN’s Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Hansen, said that the Project is more than just selling apples.

“It is a symbol of hope. We all need to support this Project since it symbolises hope and life for Namibians fighting cancer. We are grateful to each Namibian that has contributed to making a difference through this Project,” he concluded.