Only 22% of Namibians fully vaccinated

As at 11 April 2022, the cumulative number of fully vaccinated persons was 399,304 translating to 22.4% of the total target population, President Hage Geingob announced.

Geingob added that about 47 829 people have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster dose and urged citizens to listen to the voice of reason and get vaccinated.

“Especially as we approach the cold winter months which naturally compel us to spend more time indoors and knit more closely together. Let us not become complacent now,” the President said during 42nd COVID-19 Briefing on 13 April.

Geingob further said while risks still remain, the rate of infection remains relatively under control, despite an increase in the average rate of infections.

“During the preceding week of 14 to 20 March 2022, the positivity ratio of 2.9% marks a rise of 1.6% in the rate of new infections, from the previous baseline of 1.3% positivity. Although marginal, this upward trend is being monitored,” Geingob said.

 

