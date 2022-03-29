Select Page

Frank Fredericks Foundation awards teenage swimmer scholarship

The Frank Fredericks Foundation recently donated a N$10,000 scholarship to 14-year-old swimmer, Ariana Naukosho.

Ariana is part of the swimming national team representing Namibia at the just commenced CANA ZONE IV Swimming Championships in Zambia.

The Foundation said the accomplished teenager is a committed and hardworking swimmer who continues to show great talent and exemplifies perseverance, she has competed in several national and continental tournaments in the past few years, and has previously represented Namibia at the CANA Zone IV Championships in 2018 in Malawi, 2019 in Namibia and 2020 in Botswana, and has received six bronze medals at the South African Regionals in Durban earlier this month.

Fredericks said starting in 2019 the foundation has been following Ariana’s sporting career with great interest and when it came to their attention that she and her 11 year old sister, Ainoa Naukosho, were in need of financial assistance to represent Namibia at the CANA ZONE IV Swimming Championships in Zambia, they hopped on board.

“There are many young, outstanding athletes in Namibia and we invite the public to consider awarding these young athletes scholarships as they pursue their athletics goals,” concluded Fredricks.

 

