Earthquake recorded near Khorixas

An earthquake was recorded approximately 24 kilometres northeast of Khorixas on 12 April 2022 at around 22:36, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The Deputy Executive Director of Geological Survey in the ministry, Gloria Simubali said the event was recorded by ten seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network; Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Rundu, Katima, Karibib, Ariamsvlei, Gobabis, Katima Mulilo and Aus.

The earthquake registered a local magnitude (ML) of 5.2 as recorded by the Namibian Seismological Network at latitude (Y):-20.261° South, longitude (X): 14.750° East.

“The earthquake was shallow at a depth of fewer than 15 km. There are four aftershocks (smaller earthquakes after the main event) with local magnitudes of between 2.2 to 3.7 and it is expected more aftershocks will be felt,” Simubali said.

The ministry will dispatch a team of geoscientists to the field to conduct an intensive survey of the earthquake. In addition, a dense seismic network was deployed in November 2021 to continuously monitor even smaller earthquakes around Kamanjab, Khorixas, Anker and Erwee that are usually not detected by the Namibian Seismology Network.