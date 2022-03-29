Select Page

Earthquake recorded near Khorixas

Posted by | Apr 14, 2022 |

Earthquake recorded near Khorixas

An earthquake was recorded approximately 24 kilometres northeast of Khorixas on 12 April 2022 at around 22:36, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The Deputy Executive Director of Geological Survey in the ministry, Gloria Simubali said the event was recorded by ten seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network; Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Rundu, Katima, Karibib, Ariamsvlei, Gobabis, Katima Mulilo and Aus.

The earthquake registered a local magnitude (ML) of 5.2 as recorded by the Namibian Seismological Network at latitude (Y):-20.261° South, longitude (X): 14.750° East.

“The earthquake was shallow at a depth of fewer than 15 km. There are four aftershocks (smaller earthquakes after the main event) with local magnitudes of between 2.2 to 3.7 and it is expected more aftershocks will be felt,” Simubali said.

The ministry will dispatch a team of geoscientists to the field to conduct an intensive survey of the earthquake. In addition, a dense seismic network was deployed in November 2021 to continuously monitor even smaller earthquakes around Kamanjab, Khorixas, Anker and Erwee that are usually not detected by the Namibian Seismology Network.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

GIPF warns against imposter scam

GIPF warns against imposter scam

23 February 2022

US$4000 up for grabs – SADC Secretariat launch song competition

US$4000 up for grabs – SADC Secretariat launch song competition

26 October 2018

There is hope in Tsumeb at the Hope Home-based Care Centre – Harambee is for everybody

There is hope in Tsumeb at the Hope Home-based Care Centre – Harambee is for everybody

15 February 2018

Central Bank to host 20th annual Symposium

Central Bank to host 20th annual Symposium

16 September 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<