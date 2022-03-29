City fathers drill borehole at Farm Okukuna to promote food and nutrition security

This week, the City of Windhoek announced that they have successfully drilled a borehole at Farm Okukuna, which is located at ERF 3192 Goreangab, to promote food and nutrition security.

The City authorities said the borehole is one of several infrastructure improvements made at Farm Okukuna to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply for all agricultural activities.

“More than 100 individuals benefit from the farm’s fresh produce, consumed in households, old age homes and soup kitchens,” the municipality said.

A geophysical survey was conducted on the farm in March to determine the suitable position of the borehole by the Green Team Consultants CC in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, before the drilling of the borehole commenced, they added

Meanwhile, CoW thanked the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for supporting the project through the Build Back Better (BBB), which empowers vulnerable people so that they can grow their food.