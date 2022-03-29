Select Page

City fathers drill borehole at Farm Okukuna to promote food and nutrition security

Posted by | Apr 14, 2022 |

City fathers drill borehole at Farm Okukuna to promote food and nutrition security

This week, the City of Windhoek announced that they have successfully drilled a borehole at Farm Okukuna, which is located at ERF 3192 Goreangab, to promote food and nutrition security.

The City authorities said the borehole is one of several infrastructure improvements made at Farm Okukuna to ensure a consistent and adequate water supply for all agricultural activities.

“More than 100 individuals benefit from the farm’s fresh produce, consumed in households, old age homes and soup kitchens,” the municipality said.

A geophysical survey was conducted on the farm in March to determine the suitable position of the borehole by the Green Team Consultants CC in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, before the drilling of the borehole commenced, they added

Meanwhile, CoW thanked the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for supporting the project through the Build Back Better (BBB), which empowers vulnerable people so that they can grow their food.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Oranjemund claims Namdeb’s debt

Oranjemund claims Namdeb’s debt

21 October 2016

Keetmanshoop the new Chess haven

Keetmanshoop the new Chess haven

12 June 2015

Bankers support barefoot campaign

Bankers support barefoot campaign

9 May 2014

Healthcare gets more support to overcome hazards posed by Covid-19 to nurses and midwives

Healthcare gets more support to overcome hazards posed by Covid-19 to nurses and midwives

29 September 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<