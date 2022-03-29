Namibia bans USA poultry imports due to avian influenza outbreak

Namibia has banned all imports and in-transit movement of live poultry, birds, raw/uncooked poultry products, live ostriches and raw ostrich products from the United States of America (USA) due to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

“The suspension takes effect 21 days before the date of the start of the event. In this case, the event was detected on 7 February 2022, the suspension is therefore effected from Jan. 15, 2022,” Namibia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform said in a statement Wednesday.

Consignments containing poultry products packed in their final packaging on or after the date of start of suspension will be rejected and sent back to the country of origin or destroyed at the importer’s cost, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, all previously issued import and in-transit permits are hereby cancelled and recalled with immediate effect.

Avian influenza is highly pathogenic among fowl but poses little risk to human health.