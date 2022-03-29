Select Page

Overall inflation for this year now projected around to 6% -BoN

The overall inflation is now projected to average around 6% for 2022, more than the previous forecast of 4.4%.

This was highlighted by Bank of Namibia Governor, Johannes !Gawaxab during a Monetary Policy announcement this week.

!Gawaxab said although overall inflation remains within a reasonable range, its food and transport components are expected to remain elevated and continue to have a disproportionate effect on the low-income segment of the society, and therefore require close monitoring.

“Domestic inflationary pressures are building up. Inflation averaged 4.5% during the first two months of 2022, compared to 2.7% in the corresponding period of 2021,” he explained.

According to Gawaxab, the rise in inflation was mainly driven by an increase in transport inflation, on account of a rise in international oil prices.

 

