Rise and Shine – Businesswoman networking breakfast is back

The Economist Businesswoman Club is back with its inspiring networking breakfast, which will be held on 22 April at Am Weinberg Conference Centre from 07:30, costing N$300 for non-members and N$280 for members.

The guest speaker for the breakfast will be Brigit Hoffmann, General Manager of Emoneko and Executive Coach and Organisational Psychologist. She will be discussing ‘how women leaders can develop their executive presence to communicate power, consistency and influence’.

The Club said in a statement said that Hoffmann will discuss how to discover five keys to support a leader’s credibility and inspire others to have confidence in their ability to lead and how to learn the art of how to develop your authentic voice.

“Participants stand a chance to win fabulous prizes to the value of N$6500 courtesy of Aesthetic Centre Olympia,” added the Club.

Hoffmann has business knowledge rooted in over 20 years of corporate experience at senior management and executive level, before starting her full-time coaching practice.

She is a professional coach, industrial and organisational psychologist and seasoned stakeholder communications professional, with special expertise in transformation.