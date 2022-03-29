Learners in the Erongo Region receive new pairs of shoes

After their Erongo regional visit, Project Never Walk Alone recently handed over 1250 brand new pairs of shoes to different schools.

The non-profit organisation in a statement said that the beneficiaries were in a jubilant and celebratory mood at the various handover points.

“The handover started in Omaruru on 8 April at Ubasen Primary School, then proceeded to Waldfrieden Primary School, Otjohorongo Primary School, Omatjete Primary School, Ozondati Primary Schoool, Paheye Primary School, !Oe=gab Primary School and Brandberg Primary School” said the organisation.

On the same day, they proceeded to Karibib where the handovers took place at Ebenhaser Primary School and Otjimbingew Primary School and their final stop was in Usakos at Erongosig Primary School and Elifas Goseb Primary School.

“On 9 April we started in Swakopmund at Atlantic Junior Secondary School followed by Namib Primary School and we ended the Erongo handover with Walvis Bay at Seaside Primary School, followed by Naraville Primary School, !Nara Primary School, Tutaleni High School, Duinesig High School, Tutaleni Primary School, Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, JP Brand Primary School and Kuisebmund Primary School.”

Founder of Project Never Walk Alone, Time Ekandjo thanked the sponsors and the Erongo Education leadership at the various schools for making the handover drive as smooth as possible.

“We are very proud of all of you the learners and we want you to know that we love you and want you to become the best you can be when you put on these brand new pair of shoes,” concluded Ekandjo.