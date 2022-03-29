Select Page

Health Ministry to issue digital vaccination certificates

Posted by | Apr 13, 2022 |

The Ministry of Health and Safety announced that Covid-19 vaccination certificates will be rolled out in the next two weeks or so, after South Africa declined the current vaccination passports used by Namibia, demanding digital vaccination certificates.

The Health Ministry has, so far, implemented a Trusted Travel System to authenticate and verify travellers’ COVID-19 test result certificates. A module in the system, the Trusted Vaccines is used to generate digital Vaccination Certificates for people who are fully vaccinated.

Health Executive Director, Ben Nangombe said The Trusted Vaccine module in the Trusted Travel System has been customized for Namibia.

“It is currently being refined to iron out glitches that were identified during the troubleshooting process before it is officially launched and operationalized,” Nangombe said.

Nangombe said the Ministry is engaging South African authorities on possible interim measures to facilitate entry for travellers from Namibia into South Africa until such time that the Trusted vaccines system is rolled out.

“In the meantime, those who wish to travel to South Africa are advised to obtain negative PCR COVID-19 test results, as required by South Africa,” Nangombe said.

 

