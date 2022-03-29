NUST Eenhana satellite campus receives hefty boost from local bank

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust recently handed over an amount of N$500,000 to the Eenhana satellite campus.

On the occasion, Dr Erold Naomab, Vice-Chancellor of NUST said that the NUST-Eenhana Campus spoke to a fundamental national imperative to broaden access to higher education in Namibia.

“NUST is therefore pleased and honoured to be contributing to the development of the country in such a meaningful way. The NUST Campus Expansion Strategy is the most effective way to reach out to our communities and develop new leaders for the 21st century. This expansion of the NUST footprint is further in sync with the University’s mandate and Strategic Plan as we are committed to making a profound difference in Namibia’s higher education landscape.”

At the official opening of the NUST 2022 academic year and Eenhana campus, Dr Magdalene Awases, FirstRand Namibia Trustee expressed pride in the Eenhana campus and excitement about the many students who will grace the corridors in the years to come and complete their education at Eenhana before joining a productive Namibian workforce.

She added that the beginning of the year had once again shown that more educational centres were needed to accommodate the many Namibians that wished to start their school career or further their education after school.

“Improved access to quality education remains a priority within the social progression pillar of the Harambee Prosperity plan 2 which was launched in 2021 and is valid until 2025. Amongst these activities is most definitely the establishment of training centres, universities, and the building of more schools countrywide to absorb as many learners as possible.”

The establishment of the Eenhana satellite campus is in line with FirstRand Namibia Foundation’s strategic objective of recognising its responsibility to deliver both financial value and positive social outcomes for multiple stakeholders.