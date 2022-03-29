Select Page

Most Namibians think country safe but fear of crime is rising – survey

Three out of four Namibians consider their country a safe place to live, a recent Afrobarometer survey indicates.

The same proportion of citizens say safety and security have improved in Namibia over the past five years – even as increasing numbers report fear of crime.

More than half of Namibians say they experienced fear of crime in their homes and felt unsafe walking in their neighbourhoods during the past year.

Citizens facing a security threat are most likely to seek assistance first from the police, according to the survey. About one in four say they go to other family members first.

Theft and break-ins rank as the most serious threat to safety and security in the eyes of Namibians, followed by robberies and drugs and alcohol.

 

