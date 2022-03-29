Namibia to strengthen peace and security during tenure as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security

Namibia seeks to strengthen peace and security, in particular through preventive diplomacy as the incoming Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, and as a member of the AU Peace and Security Council, as of August, a government official said this week.

The government will also advocate for the consolidation of democracy, through the strengthening of electoral processes on the continent; and promote the Women, Peace and Security Agenda, and Strengthening Regional Youth and Women Conflict Prevention Measures for Sustainable Peace, The Minister of International and Cooperation and Deputy Prime Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwa said at the National Assembly.

“These areas will also be our focus during November 2022, when Namibia Chairs the AU Peace and Security Council. During that period, we will also bring to the table a discussion on enhancing mechanisms to address the proliferation of small arms and light weapons on the continent,” she added.

According to Nandi-Ndaitwa, the execution of the above mandates requires the deployment of additional human resources to reinforce our Missions to SADC and the AU, as well as the reorganization of staff members in the relevant Department within the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

“To assist the Chair in carrying out the responsibilities of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation and to support our members to the AU Peace and Security Council, a Task Force is established in the ministry to be assisted by officials from other ministries and offices as appropriate,” she concluded.