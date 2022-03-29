Select Page

The future is here – Learner from Jan Mohr Secondary selected as new Junior Mayor

Posted by | Apr 12, 2022 |

The future is here – Learner from Jan Mohr Secondary selected as new Junior Mayor

The City of Windhoek introduced Moses Filipus a grade 11 learner from Jan Mohr Secondary School as the newly elected Junior Mayor of Windhoek for 2022/23 on 8 April.

He takes over from Shetukana Lesley, who is a former learner at Dawid Bezuidenhout High School.

The City authorities said Filipus triumphed over nine other learners from various schools in the Khomas Region who were contending for the position.

“Filipus will be deputised by Fenn Paulus from Hage Geingob High School and Ruusa Salomo from Acacia High School will serve as Secretary, while Katire Tjijandjeua from Centaurus High School will be the Treasurer,” added the City.

The municipality meanwhile said the learners will serve in the position for two years.

The City of Windhoek Junior Council was established in 1999 to be a vehicle by which learners can be involved in their communities and create change through the young initiative programme.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Nedbank equips 13 employees with the right arsenal to become corporate leaders in financial services

Nedbank equips 13 employees with the right arsenal to become corporate leaders in financial services

30 August 2018

Alcohol ban cripples breweries – retrenchment of workers last resort for brewer

Alcohol ban cripples breweries – retrenchment of workers last resort for brewer

8 May 2020

CAN has new CEO

CAN has new CEO

29 May 2015

Local law leader elected to commonwealth lawyers council

Local law leader elected to commonwealth lawyers council

18 October 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<