The future is here – Learner from Jan Mohr Secondary selected as new Junior Mayor

The City of Windhoek introduced Moses Filipus a grade 11 learner from Jan Mohr Secondary School as the newly elected Junior Mayor of Windhoek for 2022/23 on 8 April.

He takes over from Shetukana Lesley, who is a former learner at Dawid Bezuidenhout High School.

The City authorities said Filipus triumphed over nine other learners from various schools in the Khomas Region who were contending for the position.

“Filipus will be deputised by Fenn Paulus from Hage Geingob High School and Ruusa Salomo from Acacia High School will serve as Secretary, while Katire Tjijandjeua from Centaurus High School will be the Treasurer,” added the City.

The municipality meanwhile said the learners will serve in the position for two years.

The City of Windhoek Junior Council was established in 1999 to be a vehicle by which learners can be involved in their communities and create change through the young initiative programme.