Russian nuclear experts hosts talks on nuclear energy for local students

Russian State Corporation, Rosatom recently hosted a series of open lectures on the potential of nuclear energy and future jobs with local university and high school students.

The approximately 200 students who took part in the interactive virtual lectures were from the University of Namibia, Namibia University of Science and Technology, Windhoek High School and Gabriel Taapopi Senior Secondary School together with Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia and Tomsk Polytechnic University.

The purpose of the event was to show students and future applicants the relevance of the challenges facing the nuclear industry, as well as the professional and career potential for talented young people in Africa in the field of nuclear energy.

Dr Vera Verkhoturova, Deputy Director of International Nuclear Education, Head of International Nuclear Education Programs of the Tomsk Polytechnic University, spoke in her presentation

about the application of operating nuclear and radiation facilities for personnel training in the non-power field.

According to Dr Verkhoturova, the Tomsk Polytechnic University has Russia’s only research reactor, thanks to which it develops technology for producing new radiopharmaceuticals and neutron-capture therapy methods for diagnosing and treating cancer, heart and lung diseases, several childhood illnesses, etc.

The lecture by Natalia Savchenkova, Head of the Foreign Postgraduate and Internship Department of the Moscow Power Engineering Institute (MPEI), who spoke about the opportunities of MPEI postgraduate and master’s degree programs in the fields related to nuclear technologies, was also of special interest.