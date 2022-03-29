2022 German as a foreign language competition concludes

Students from all over the country competed in the national German as a Foreign Language Competition at the Goethe-Institut Namibia on Saturday, 9 April.

The main winners were Paula Swart (Edugate Academy), Kayla Diergaardt (Rocky Crest High school), Neyobi le Hané (Berg Op Academy), and Amani Mwakambeu (Technical High School), Levine Gauases (Otjiwarongo Secondary) who each went home with a laptop and language course.

In addition to the oral exams, the event for the 22 German learners who took part in the competition consisted of a colourful and entertaining program with an agent escape game and the musicians Lize Ehlers and EES, which was moderated by Till and Sybille from Hitradio. Via Livestream, family, friends, classmates and interested parties could tune in and follow the event.

The annual language competition, held since 1987, is directed at children and young people who have chosen German as a foreign language as a school subject and aims to promote the acquisition and maintenance of the German language.

“German is spoken by around 120 million people worldwide and knowledge of it can provide a decisive advantage in a country like Namibia,” said Corinna Burth, the organiser of the event and Commissioner for Educational Cooperation at Goethe-Institut Namibia.

“It is a challenge and always brave to take part in a competition, but you can see from the success of this language competition that not only those who have won a great prize, but all those who took part will benefit from this experience and be motivated to continue learning the German language,” said German Ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck.

The event was sponsored by the German Embassy Windhoek, the Deutsch-Namibische Gesellschaft (DNG), the Pädagogischer Austauschdienst (PAD), the Arbeits- und Fördergemeinschaft der Deutschen Schulvereine in Namibia (AGDS) and Namibia Breweries.