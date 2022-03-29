Cohen records double victories

Boosted by home turf advantage, Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) dominated the Bank Windhoek Fistball League second round over the weekend in Windhoek.

The hosts secured first and second place, a first in the fistball league since its establishment in 1967. In the under 16 category, Swakopmund Fistball Club A (SFC A) emerged as the winner and collected important championship points. The youth from the SFC, who took part in the under 13 categories for the first time, also won.

CFC 1 was much more concentrated in the final and quickly took a 2:0 lead against its counterpart CFC 2. The latter only awakened in the third set. Ultimately, they could not win a set against their clubmates; the encounter finished 3:0 in favour of CFC 1, who secured another 12 championship points. In addition to the historic final, CFC 1 also equalled 26 undefeated matches in a row.

In the semi-finals between CFC 1 and Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 3), CFC 1 lost a set for the first time this year but still secured the ticket to the final with a 2:1 victory. In the most exciting match of the day between CFC 2 and SKW 1, the hosts beat record champions SKW 1 with a 2:1 scoreline. Attacker Rico Kühnle-Kreitz was the decisive factor in the victory. He left the SKW defence without a chance with his powerful serves. Kühnle-Kreitz was also awarded the Player of the Day trophy at the awards ceremony.

In Group A, CFC 1 set an example in the first group game against their long-term rival SKW 1 by defeating them 2:0. The reigning champion also left the field as the winner against SFC 1 and SKW 2. SFC 1 and SKW 1 drew one-all with the same set results. Both teams also won against SKW 2. A better ball difference of only three ballpoints gave SKW 1 the semi-finals qualification while SFC 1 placed third in the preliminary group.

In Group B, CFC 2 advanced as the group winner after beating all three opponents. SKW 3, which was second in the table, came second ahead of the CFC3 and SFC 2.

There was no way around SFC A in the under 16 categories this time. SKW A took second place ahead of SFC B, and SKW B. Newcomer SFC A in the under 13 category exceeded expectations by winning the tournament. SKW C, SKW, and SKW B secured the remaining spots. Alexander von Wietersheim from SFC was named the Youth Player of the Day.

Next on the fistball calendar is the Indoor Classics, which will take place on Saturday, 14 May 2022, at the SFC indoor venue in Swakopmund.