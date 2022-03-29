Private laboratories investigated over alleged excessive pricing of COVID-19 tests

The Namibian Competition Commission is investigating private pathology laboratories and other providers of COVID-19 testing services over alleged exorbitant prices charged for COVID-19 tests.

The Commission said the prices charged may not fairly reflect the reasonable costs incurred in the procurement and administration of such tests.

“The Commission is of the view that unfair and unreasonably high prices for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Rapid Antigen testing for COVID-19 may have adverse effects on the Namibian public,” the Commission said in a recent statement.

According to the Commission, further allegations are that the uniformity in the pricing of COVID-19 testing at private facilities in Namibia suggests the possibility of existence of agreements and or concerted practices between parties in horizontal and or vertical relationships, to fix prices and or any other trading conditions.

“In the alternative, this uniformity further raises suspicion of there being a regulatory facilitation of collusion among competitors in the procurement, supply and administration of Covid-19 testing,” the Commission stressed.