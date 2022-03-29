//Kharas and Hardap regions feel the wrath of brown locust infestation

Namibia is experiencing the fourth wave of the brown locust infestation affecting grazing land in the //Kharas and Hardap regions, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) announced Saturday.

The first outbreak was reported in November 2021 at Karasburg East Constituency after receiving the onset rainfall of 50-80mm. Thereafter, Kharas and Hardap regions have been the breeding zones for brown locusts.

“To date, the team surveyed a total area of 1.8 million in the Kharas region of which 1.2 million hectares are sporadically infested by the brown locust. In the Hardap Region, the presence of brown locusts was detected in Malthohe and Gibeon and a total of 490 hectares was surveyed of which 300 hectares area is sporadically infested,” the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the MAWLRsaid it has distributed pesticide mounted vehicle sprayers, protective gears, mistblowers, and camping materials to all the //Karas and Hardap Region for use during this fourth wave infestation.

“To date, MAWLR supported by farmers sprayed 1 094 70 ha whilst 2 119 681 ha area under surveillance and monitoring. To intensify the control of brown locust control, a reinforcement team of 23 staff members from other regions were deployed to the //Kharas and Hardap Regions,” the ministry said.

According to them, the ministry has initiated awareness campaigns through local radio stations in Hardap and //Kharas Regions to alert farmers on the presence of the pest and protocols involved during the operations.

“The spraying teams are currently on the ground in the two regions (the spraying begins at 03h00am till 10h00am daily and thereafter the teams carry out surveillance and monitoring),” they added.

Meanwhile, the ministry has requested farmers to open up their farm gates to allow the teams to have full access to the infested areas, as spraying from outside the fences does not yield any positive and conclusive results.