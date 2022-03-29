SADC Executive Secretary pays Geingob a visit

The Executive Secretary of SADC Elias Magosi, last week paid a visit to President Hage Geingob to talk about the operations of the Secretariat; the status of implementation of decisions made by the SADC Council and Summit; and sharing the Secretariat’s priorities for the coming years.

This meeting is ahead of Geingob’s appointment as the Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, slated for the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in August 2022 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After assuming the Chair, Geingob’s responsibilities, among others, will be to oversee the overall policy direction and achievement of the objectives of the Organ, of promoting peace and security in the SADC Region, in consultation with the Troika of SADC.

During the meeting, the SADC Executive Secretary briefed the Geingob on several issues including the state of regional integration, the mandate and the role of the Chair of the Organ; the political and security situation in the region; and elections that will be conducted during Namibia’s tenure as Chair of the Organ.

During the meeting, Geingob emphasised the importance of the Governance Architecture in the Member States and at the regional level as the bedrock for peace and security, and the building block for successful regional and continental integration.

Advising the Executive Secretary about accountability and transparency as the basis for trust and governance, Geingob further said that for the smooth functioning of the region and execution of decisions, the Secretariat had the obligation to timeously share documents ahead of time to allow for better preparation and inputs from the Member States.