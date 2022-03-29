Select Page

SADC Executive Secretary pays Geingob a visit

Posted by | Apr 11, 2022 |

SADC Executive Secretary pays Geingob a visit

The Executive Secretary of SADC Elias Magosi, last week paid a visit to President Hage Geingob to talk about the operations of the Secretariat; the status of implementation of decisions made by the SADC Council and Summit; and sharing the Secretariat’s priorities for the coming years.

This meeting is ahead of Geingob’s appointment as the Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, slated for the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in August 2022 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After assuming the Chair, Geingob’s responsibilities, among others, will be to oversee the overall policy direction and achievement of the objectives of the Organ, of promoting peace and security in the SADC Region, in consultation with the Troika of SADC.

During the meeting, the SADC Executive Secretary briefed the Geingob on several issues including the state of regional integration, the mandate and the role of the Chair of the Organ; the political and security situation in the region; and elections that will be conducted during Namibia’s tenure as Chair of the Organ.

During the meeting, Geingob emphasised the importance of the Governance Architecture in the Member States and at the regional level as the bedrock for peace and security, and the building block for successful regional and continental integration.

Advising the Executive Secretary about accountability and transparency as the basis for trust and governance, Geingob further said that for the smooth functioning of the region and execution of decisions, the Secretariat had the obligation to timeously share documents ahead of time to allow for better preparation and inputs from the Member States.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Inclusive ownership structure proposed for Meatco

Inclusive ownership structure proposed for Meatco

20 January 2012

Significant decline in card cloning

Significant decline in card cloning

17 April 2015

Namdeb recycles

Namdeb recycles

21 May 2012

Local students studying in the U.S increase by 80% in the last five years

Local students studying in the U.S increase by 80% in the last five years

20 November 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<