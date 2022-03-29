Virtual training material to enhance farming productivity countrywide launched

The agricultural bank (Agribank) last week Friday unveiled virtual training material on specified farming practices, aimed at transferring knowledge and skills to farmers, to enhance productivity countrywide.

The videos focus on five farming practices, namely, poultry production, farm infrastructure, rangeland management, livestock production, as well as crop and horticulture production, Agribank’s Executive Manager for Marketing and Customer Strategy, Regan Mwazi said in a statement at the launch in Otjiwarongo.

“Due to the disruptive nature of COVID-19 on all elements of doing business, the bank had to come up with matching solutions to remain relevant to our stakeholders,” he added.

According to Mwazi, the training materials were developed with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), adding to other platforms through which Agribank shares agricultural knowledge.

Currently, the bank uses a series of article publications in local newspapers and online interventions such as the Agri-Learn Podcast, and tips of the week that can also be found on Agribank’s social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Donlu Africa, and Apple podcasts.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa regional council, Marlayn Mbakera, at the launch called on the farmers, and the public at large to embrace the virtual training materials in their farming approach.

Going forward, the bank is embarking on initiatives to roll out intensive training programs across all regions, hence the launch of the virtual training materials, Mwazi concluded.

From L-R Mr. Wylie Upi, Manager: Agribank Otjiwarongo Office; Hon. Marlayn Mbakera, Chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Region; Mr. Regan Mwazi, Executive: Marketing and Customer Strategy, Agribank; Ms. Elaine Madih, Manager: Agri Advisory Services, Agribank; and Mr. Jonas Boesl, Technical Advisor, GIZ