Automotive mechanics course helps NDF members to enhance self-sustainability and eradicate dependency

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs held a graduation ceremony on 5 April at the Namibia Defence Force Vocational Training Centre (VTC) for 13 automotive mechanics course students.

The course, aimed at training students on auto-mechanic duties helps aspiring mechanics to diagnose and identify defects in automotive and electrical systems and to remain and maintain them.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Hilma Nicanor said this course is aimed to equip members of the NDF with various automotive trade-related aspects to enhance self-sustainability and eradicate dependency. She urged the students to practice what they have learnt and render service to the defence force and to those that may require their professional work.

The Minister said this course would not have been possible, had it not been for the logistical and administrative support offered by the German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG)

The Ministry said that the automotive mechanic’s course is one of the NDF VTC courses accredited by the Namibia Qualification Authority (NQA) and recognised by the Namibia Training Authority (NTA). “During the course, the students had to be placed on job attachments at companies recognised in the MoU we signed with NQA and NTA. The graduation students were presented with a 3-year diploma,” concluded the Ministry.