Office of the Auditor-General to launch first ever Braille information booklet

Apr 8, 2022

The Office of the Auditor-General (OAG) has invited stakeholders to the launch of their first-ever Braille Information Booklet on 12 April at 08:30 at their office building in Windhoek.

Deputy Auditor-General, Gomos Menette, said the booklet is aimed at including the visually impaired community through simplifying the OAG audit information for a more diverse audience reach and improving their relevance to their stakeholders.

“We will celebrate this auspicious milestone, the first-ever published Braille Information Booklet with our key stakeholder and for more information please contact Christell Nassauw at 061 285 0202 or Micheal Matheus at 061 285 8338,” concluded Menettee.

 

