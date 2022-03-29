Shita Shimwe appointed as Group General Manager for HR at NovaNam

NovaNam has appointed Shita Shimwe as the new Group General Manager responsible for Human Resources from 1 April 2022, subsequently joining the group’s executive management committee.

Shimwe comes with a wealth of experience spanning over 14 years in the Human Resources space, having worked at leading organisations namely Standard Bank Namibia, Office of the Prime Minister, Namibia University of Science and Technology and Namibian Police Force.

“My 14 years of background is a culmination of exposure in various industries, which although unique from the fishing industry will bring diverse insights to the NovaNam Group,” he said.

Academically, he is pursuing a Master of Business Analytics (Eaton Business School), holds a Bachelor of Human Resources Management Honors (NUST – 2014), National Diploma: Human Resource Management (NUST – 2007) and is a professional Prosci Certification in Change Management (2021).

“I am thrilled and honoured to join the diverse NovaNam team. With my experience, I will collaborate with the business leads as well as the operational team to contribute to the transformation of the people agenda, ultimately adding value to the Brand and Human Capital value chain,” said Shimwe.

“We believe that with his eagerness and commitment to achieving success as well as his leadership skills, talent, performance, and discipline management, in addition to staff mentoring and coaching NovaNam stand to benefit from his experience. We, therefore, take this opportunity to welcome Shimwe to the NovaNam family, and more specifically to Lüderitz and we further wish him all the best and success in his new professional career,” said Group Managing Director Edwin Kamatoto.