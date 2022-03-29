Select Page

Shita Shimwe appointed as Group General Manager for HR at NovaNam

Posted by | Apr 8, 2022 |

Shita Shimwe appointed as Group General Manager for HR at NovaNam

NovaNam has appointed Shita Shimwe as the new Group General Manager responsible for Human Resources from 1 April 2022, subsequently joining the group’s executive management committee.

Shimwe comes with a wealth of experience spanning over 14 years in the Human Resources space, having worked at leading organisations namely Standard Bank Namibia, Office of the Prime Minister, Namibia University of Science and Technology and Namibian Police Force.

“My 14 years of background is a culmination of exposure in various industries, which although unique from the fishing industry will bring diverse insights to the NovaNam Group,” he said.

Academically, he is pursuing a Master of Business Analytics (Eaton Business School), holds a Bachelor of Human Resources Management Honors (NUST – 2014), National Diploma: Human Resource Management (NUST – 2007) and is a professional Prosci Certification in Change Management (2021).

“I am thrilled and honoured to join the diverse NovaNam team. With my experience, I will collaborate with the business leads as well as the operational team to contribute to the transformation of the people agenda, ultimately adding value to the Brand and Human Capital value chain,” said Shimwe.

“We believe that with his eagerness and commitment to achieving success as well as his leadership skills, talent, performance, and discipline management, in addition to staff mentoring and coaching NovaNam stand to benefit from his experience. We, therefore, take this opportunity to welcome Shimwe to the NovaNam family, and more specifically to Lüderitz and we further wish him all the best and success in his new professional career,” said Group Managing Director Edwin Kamatoto.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Namibia-Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation slated for Windhoek

Namibia-Angola Joint Commission of Cooperation slated for Windhoek

8 July 2019

People managers put heads together to craft vaccination route for employers

People managers put heads together to craft vaccination route for employers

3 November 2021

Government engages various gvts to ensure the safe passage of the 114 Namibians from Ukraine

Government engages various gvts to ensure the safe passage of the 114 Namibians from Ukraine

28 February 2022

!Gawaxab signs first banknote since becoming central bank governor in 2020

!Gawaxab signs first banknote since becoming central bank governor in 2020

4 February 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<