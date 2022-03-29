Select Page

Project Never Walk Alone to visit the Erongo Region

Apr 7, 2022

Project Never Walk Alone will be delivering a total of 1250 pairs of shoes in the Erongo Region, which will be the third region they will be visiting.

The team will visit Omaruru, Usakos, Karibib, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay from 8 April to 9 April and thus far the project has received commitments of N$2.7 million from sponsors since it launched.

“Included in the N$2.7 million, were pledges by Recon Namibia worth N$564,000 for 2 400 pairs of shoes for Kavango East and West, by CSS Tactical Solutions who pledged N$250,000, by PSTBET who pledged N$100,000 over two years and the other sponsors are Yum Yum who pledged N$42,000, Social Security who pledged N$35,000, Roads Authority who pledged N$15,000, Cafe Capri who pledged N$15,000 and Legends Barbershop who pledged N$1000,” added the Project.

Founder of the Project Tim Ekandjo thanked all the sponsors and stakeholders and said the Project needs an amount of N$15 million to cover the current need of over 64,000 pairs of shoes.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

