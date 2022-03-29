Social grant for children living with disabilities to increase 5-fold

The government grant to children with disability will be increased 5-fold, the President, Dr Hage Geingob announced in his State of Nation Address (SONA) this week.

The grant which is currently at N$250 per month will be increased to N$1,300 per month, effective the 2023 Financial Year,

According to Geingob, the government’s social safety nets, including the food bank, drought relief, old age social grants and grants to marginalized communities, people with disability, orphans and vulnerable children, as well as the school feeding programme, have gone a long way to mitigate hunger poverty among many vulnerable households.

“On average the government spends more than N$412 million per month on social safety nets and an additional N$160 million on drought relief per annum,” he explained.

Currently, 22% of the total population receives a government grant in one form or another, which translates to approximately 500,000 individuals, not taking into account the multiplier effect of beneficiaries per household, he concluded.