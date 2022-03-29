Sanlam Bridge calls for young entrepreneurs

Sanlam Namibia is calling on young Namibians with innovative business ideas to apply for the 2022 Sanlam Bridge Programme, a launchpad for future business leaders.

The programme is open to individuals who either already have a registered business not older than one year or have a feasible business idea but lack the financial resources they require to grow their business or turn their ideas into reality.

Funded by Sanlam and facilitated by StartUp Namibia, the Sanlam Bridge aims to provide young Namibians with the opportunity to acquire the necessary skills to run their business and receive the much-needed seed capital to get them started. The programme is open to young Namibians between the ages of 18 to 35 from all over the country.

Of the applicants, 30 candidates will be selected to participate in a four-week pre-incubation programme facilitated by StartUp Namibian, during which they will learn basic business principles which will help them further grow their business, and network with other startups while also receiving coaching and mentorship.

Thereafter the top five winners will be selected and continue the programme which will see them receive N$50 000 seed capital coupled with training and mentorship. An overall winner will be announced towards the end of the year to receive an additional N$50 000.

“For the past few years, we’ve seen a wide variety of businesses coming up as a result of this programme. Many of these have gone on to grow and create employment for other Namibians. As Sanlam we are once again excited to be able to offer young Namibians the opportunity to turn their business dreams into a reality through the Sanlam Bridge,” said Sanlam’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Hilaria Graig.