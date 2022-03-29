Select Page

NUST to award PhD scholars with scholarships

Posted by | Apr 6, 2022 |

NUST to award PhD scholars with scholarships

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will be hosting the official launch and Scholarship handover ceremony of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) Graduate Studies Programme in Integrated Water Resources Management (SGSP-IWRM) on 7 April starting at 14:30.

The Science University in a statement said that SGSP-IWRM is a three-year Doctoral programme embedded in SASSCAL’s long term objective of building regional thematic Centres of Excellence within academic institutions across its member states, Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

“SASSCAL, sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Research and Education (BMBF), granted scholarships for 15 PhD candidates to study at NUST in programmes aligned to the water sector and candidates will officially be awarded their scholarships on this day,” said the University.

The University said as a key stakeholder they look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you and the event will also be live-streamed on their social media pages.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

MultiChoice Talent Factory inaugural Masterclasses to kick off in 13 countries

MultiChoice Talent Factory inaugural Masterclasses to kick off in 13 countries

14 January 2019

Turning cabbages into diamonds

Turning cabbages into diamonds

2 November 2012

Letshego innovation centre teaches rural entrepreneurs to solve problems

Letshego innovation centre teaches rural entrepreneurs to solve problems

21 December 2020

Good law awarded

Good law awarded

5 December 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<