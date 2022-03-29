NUST to award PhD scholars with scholarships

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will be hosting the official launch and Scholarship handover ceremony of the Southern African Science Service Centre for Climate Change and Adaptive Land Management (SASSCAL) Graduate Studies Programme in Integrated Water Resources Management (SGSP-IWRM) on 7 April starting at 14:30.

The Science University in a statement said that SGSP-IWRM is a three-year Doctoral programme embedded in SASSCAL’s long term objective of building regional thematic Centres of Excellence within academic institutions across its member states, Angola, Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

“SASSCAL, sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Research and Education (BMBF), granted scholarships for 15 PhD candidates to study at NUST in programmes aligned to the water sector and candidates will officially be awarded their scholarships on this day,” said the University.

The University said as a key stakeholder they look forward to celebrating this momentous occasion with you and the event will also be live-streamed on their social media pages.