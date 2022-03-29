Under 20 rugby squad named ahead of Barthes tourney

A 24 player Under 20 rugby squad that will participate in the Barthes Cup from 9 to 17 April in Nairobi, Kenya, was announced this week at an event in Windhoek.

The following players were named to represent Namibia: Bayer Brian Leonardo, Beddies Bernd, Beukes Geraldo, Beukes Darren, Blaauw Oela, Draghoender Conwille, Feris Ray – Eez, Grobbelaar Frederich, Grove Riaan, Hawanga Owen, Holtzhausen Niel, Jansen Rowan, Jansen Alexander, Karsten Patrick, Majiedt Quirine, Mauha Lucky, Muhuura Upahee, Namaseb Gregory, Otto Jan, Pearson Franco, Rossouw Henri, Tshuuya lyambo, Van Rooi Rashano, and Van Zyl Janes

The management who will travel with the squad include; Jacobus Andreas Husselmann (Team Manager), Chrysander Antonio Botha (Coach) and Wilfred Nico Bezuidenhout (Doctor).

The tournament, which serves as Africa’s U20 championship features eight teams and will be played on a knockout basis over three match days.

The tournament will see four quarterfinal fixtures on Saturday, 9 April with the semifinals set for 13 April. The title decider will be played on 17 April.

Namibia will get the tournament underway when they face Cote d’Ivoire in the opening fixture, paving the way for the second clash between Tunisia and Zimbabwe.