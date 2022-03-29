Procurement Board appoints Amos Ngavetene as acting chair

Finance Minister, Ipumbu Shiimi, has appointed Amon Ngavetene as the acting Chairperson of the Central Procurement Board of Namibia, effective 01 April 2022.

Ngavetene will also head the operations of the Procurement Board as Acting Head Administrator during his time of appointment. He was appointed as a board member of the Procurement Board on 1 March 2021 for a period of years.

Awaiting his High Court admission as a legal practitioner, Ngavetene is a seasoned Corporate Governance expert with a special emphasise on risk and compliance.

Ngavetene’s appointment comes after Patrick Swartz, founding Chairperson and Administrative Head of Procurement Board whose office term came to an end on 31 March 2022, along with Lischen Ramakhutla, founding Deputy Chairperson and Deputy Administrative Head of the Procurement Board, whose term came to an end on 31 March 2021. They were appointed by the then finance minister, Calle Schlettwein on 01 April 2017 for a period of five years.