NIPDB looks to convert potential leads at Dubai Expo 2020 into tangible investments

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) is compiling a comprehensive report detailing the activities and achievements of the Namibian Pavilion over the six months of the Dubai Expo, an executive said Tuesday.

“The report will first and foremost be presented to Cabinet and thereafter to other relevant stakeholders. With the decommissioning process set to be completed by 30 April, the accountability reporting to stakeholders is scheduled to run from 1 May and will be completed by the end of June 2022,” said NIPDB spokesperson, Catherine Shipushu in a statement.

Shipushu said the expo provided an opportune platform for Namibia to engage with potential investors and showcase investment opportunities in the priority sectors identified by the government, which include renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, mining, agribusiness and tourism.

According to Shipushu, at the closing of the expo on 31 March, the Namibian Pavilion had recorded a total of 397,255 visitors from all over the world, and 192 investment leads primarily in the areas of renewable energy, tourism and education.

“NIPDB will now be taking on the mammoth task of converting investment leads into tangible investments. This is a long process that involves back and forth negotiations with potential investors, the results of which may not be immediately visible. The Board, therefore, implores the Namibian nation to be patient throughout this process until the investments are realized,” she concluded.

Namibia was one of 192 countries that participated in the expo, hosted in the United Arab Emirates from 1 Oct. 2021 to 31 March 2022.