FNB bags Global Finance’s award for the overall Best Bank in Namibia

FNB Namibia was recently announced as the overall Best Bank in Namibia for the third consecutive year, at Global Finance’s 29th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

“With the financial world in a state of turmoil from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, corporate leaders face a new set of challenges concerning the choice of their banking relationships,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance

“Following on the enormous difficulties wrought by the pandemic, these changes demand increased attention to global commercial relationships. Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the best financial partners.”

The winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

Erwin Tjipuka, the FNB CEO, said that “Last year, society continued to deal with the resurgence of COVID-19 and unfortunate unrest in some areas. As a result, we expanded our holistic help to people and businesses across all segments of society and sectors, because this is core to our purpose of helping.”

“Broadly, our business accomplishments are partly due to our ability to leverage modern data and technologies, as well as top skills, capacity, and tools to deliver platform-based contextual solutions through our human-assisted and self-service channels. In addition, the key to our success is listening to our customers in order to understand and solve their needs. We are grateful to all of our customers, social partners and greater society for their unwavering support,” added Erwin.

All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

Banks were invited to submit entries supporting their selection. Objective criteria considered included: innovation in products, new business development, geographic reach, equity growth in assets, profitability, and strategic relationships.