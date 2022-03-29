Select Page

FNB bags Global Finance’s award for the overall Best Bank in Namibia

Posted by | Apr 6, 2022 |

FNB bags Global Finance’s award for the overall Best Bank in Namibia

FNB Namibia was recently announced as the overall Best Bank in Namibia for the third consecutive year, at Global Finance’s 29th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

“With the financial world in a state of turmoil from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, corporate leaders face a new set of challenges concerning the choice of their banking relationships,” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance

“Following on the enormous difficulties wrought by the pandemic, these changes demand increased attention to global commercial relationships. Our awards support decision-makers in selecting the best financial partners.”

The winners of this year’s awards are those banks that attended carefully to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and accomplished strong results while laying the foundations for future success.

Erwin Tjipuka, the FNB CEO, said that “Last year, society continued to deal with the resurgence of COVID-19 and unfortunate unrest in some areas. As a result, we expanded our holistic help to people and businesses across all segments of society and sectors, because this is core to our purpose of helping.”

“Broadly, our business accomplishments are partly due to our ability to leverage modern data and technologies, as well as top skills, capacity, and tools to deliver platform-based contextual solutions through our human-assisted and self-service channels. In addition, the key to our success is listening to our customers in order to understand and solve their needs. We are grateful to all of our customers, social partners and greater society for their unwavering support,” added Erwin.

All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, and analysts throughout the world. In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective.

Banks were invited to submit entries supporting their selection. Objective criteria considered included: innovation in products, new business development, geographic reach, equity growth in assets, profitability, and strategic relationships.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Namport records increased salt exports

Namport records increased salt exports

13 August 2021

Retail seeks investment, but beware

Retail seeks investment, but beware

20 May 2016

Local designer launches first luxury hat collection worldwide

Local designer launches first luxury hat collection worldwide

26 September 2017

City of Windhoek approves 144 building plans in June

City of Windhoek approves 144 building plans in June

25 July 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<