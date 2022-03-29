Select Page

Private sector credit extension ticked a touch higher in February

Posted by | Apr 5, 2022 |

Private sector credit extension ticked a touch higher in February

Private sector credit extension (PSCE) growth in Namibia increased to N$2.44 billion in February, but credit demand remains subdued due to the economic stagnation since 2016.

The February figure brings the combined credit outstanding to N$113.1 billion. According to the Bank of Namibia’s latest Money and Banking Statistics report, growth in total credit extended to businesses increased by 2.7% in February, compared with a growth of 2% in January.

This is attributed to the higher demand for asset-backed credit facilities specifically by corporates in the fishing, transport, and financial services industries.

Growth in credit extended to households grew at a slower pace of 2.9% in February compared with 3.2% in January, largely due to mortgage and overdraft credit.

Looking at the monetary aggregates, the expansion in broad money supply (M2) slowed slightly to 1.6% in February compared with higher growth of 1.7% logged in the preceding month.

According to the central bank, the decrease in M2 stemmed mainly from declines in net claims on the central government and a contraction in longer-dated deposits.

Shelly Louw, PSG Namibia’s research analyst said the monetary and credit aggregates did not show any signs of a resurgence in credit demand and economic growth in the first two months of 2022.

“We expect PSCE growth to pick up gradually and moderately over the course of the year as an economic growth recovery gains traction,” Louw added.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Agra weathers storm amid drought challenges

Agra weathers storm amid drought challenges

9 December 2016

Banking sector performance in 2018 remains sound – BoN

Banking sector performance in 2018 remains sound – BoN

4 April 2019

FNB doubts 5% GDP growth

FNB doubts 5% GDP growth

9 August 2013

BATA franchise enters Namibia

BATA franchise enters Namibia

24 January 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<