Namibia – Congo to review the implementation of the bilateral agreements during 5th Session

The 5th Session of Namibia – Congo Joint Commission of Cooperation (JCC) will take place on 7 to 8 April virtually in Windhoek.

The Ministerial Session will be co-chaired by Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and H.E. Mr Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo.

The Namibia – Congo Joint Commission of Cooperation will commence with a Senior Officials session co-chaired by Amb. Penda A. Naanda, Executive Director at the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation and Mr Siméon Ewongo, Deputy Secretary-General, Head of Department of Development Cooperation at the Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public-Private Partnership of Congo.

During the JCC, the two countries are expected to review the implementation of the bilateral agreements and MoU covered during the 4th Session of Namibia- Congo JCC which was held in Brazzaville in July 2015.

This cooperation is in the following sectors, namely, trade and commerce, agriculture, fisheries, health, transport and infrastructure, education and training, amongst others.

The JCC will afford both countries the opportunity to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on issues of mutual interest.