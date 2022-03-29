Select Page

Two local films nominated at 8th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards

‘The White Line’ has been nominated for Best Soundtrack Movie or TV Series and Best Lighting Designer in a Movie or TV Series while ‘Hairareb’ is in the running for the Best Movie (Southern Africa) award at the 8th Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) set for 14 May.

“As Africa’s most loved storyteller, MultiChoice Namibia aims to shine a light on local content and showcase the best we have to offer to the world. Congratulations to ‘The White Line’ and ‘Hairareb’ teams for their massive contribution to the African film industry and we wish them the best of luck,” said Roger Gertze, Managing Director at MultiChoice Namibia.

Africa Magic, in association with MultiChoice, will host a prestigious eight-day event to celebrate all things fashion, technology, food and African culture in Nigeria, featuring a runway show, MultiChoice Talent Factory Day movie screenings and a Digital Content Creators’ Day, among other events.

Voting for the eighth AMVCAs is officially open and closes on Friday, 29 April.

 

