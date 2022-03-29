Select Page

Nedbank expands private wealth services to the North and Coast

Apr 4, 2022

Nedbank Namibia is embarking on a journey that will see the expansion of its Private Wealth offering to the coastal and northern regions of Namibia.

Newly appointed Wealth Manager: National Sales and Stockbroking, Johan Möller will be responsible for the rollout to areas outside Windhoek and as a point of first contact for clients investing through Nedbank’s stockbroking platform.

Möller said there is a substantial number of clients outside of Windhoek who will appreciate Nedbank’s approach to banking and can greatly benefit from our Private Wealth offering.

“We want someone in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund or Oshakati to have access to the same service and advice as our Windhoek based clients. Simply put, we are following an approach that allows us to join our customers on their journeys to a better future,” he said.

Möller said the expansion of the Private Wealth offering will provide a solution to a historic problem of viewing banking separately from investments, insurance, estate planning and philanthropy ambitions.

“The reality is that our financial decisions are interconnected and only by following a holistic approach can real value be unlocked. The list of problems we can solve for our clients is endless,” he said.

Möller will be counting on his 14 years of financial experience to make sure that the rollout happens smoothly. Möller has nine years of experience in the banking industry and five years of exposure to the pension and investment industry. He obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in banking from the University of South Africa and a post-graduate diploma in financial planning through the University of the Free State.

 

