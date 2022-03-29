80 children in Maltahohe to benefit from donated soup kitchen

The Governor of Hardap Region, Salomon April officially inaugurated a kindergarten in Maltahohe on 1 April, donated by Mr and Mrs Von Wietersheim with the assistance from Zukunft-Africak e.V from Germany.

The Office of the Governor said the kindergarten will cater for 24 children between the ages of 1 to 5 years and was constructed at a cost of N$350,000. “The couple also donated a soup kitchen which will serve meals to about 80 children from Mondays to Saturdays,” the Governor’s Office said

The Office said approximately 80 children from the AdrewVilla location, Blekkiesdorp in Maltahohe will benefit from the soup kitchen by the couple who own the Namseb Lodge.