Linking schools with communities to enhance education

The Rossing Foundation collaborated with the Directorate of Education, Sport and Culture, Kavango East is hosting training for Deputy Directors, Education Officers and School Principals on Social Accountability and School Governance.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Kavango East Region said the week-long workshop, which commenced on 28 March, concluding on 1 April is aimed at strengthening the linkages between schools and their communities to ensure meaningful parental and community participation in education.

Speaking at the official opening, Kavango East Governor, Bonifatius Wakudumo applauded the organisers for the initiative and said the programme will provide skills for school leaders to use social accountability tools to monitor school performance at local, regional and national levels.

The Governor also encouraged the attendees to fully participate in the programme and thereafter implement the programme in their jurisdictions to ensure the intended objectives are fulfilled.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

