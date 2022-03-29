Namforce relaunches – Extends products and services to the general public

Namforce recently relaunched its brand identity and extended its products and services to the rest of the public at the Hilton Hotel, with various stakeholders in attendance.

Namforce Managing Director, Martin Shaanika, in his address, thanked the Ministry of Defence for entrusting its services since its inception. He mentioned that through its partnership they have been able to extend its services to the public.

“We found it fitting to celebrate once more on this accomplishment to not only serve our main client which is the Ministry of Defense but to extend our service offerings to every Namibian. Hon. Kapofi, allow me to express our sincere gratitude to you and your ministry for the support and belief when we first embarked on this journey in 2015. Without your ministry we would have not been able to make it this far and let alone, expand our services to the rest of the nation,” he said.

On the same occasion, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Frans Kapofi congratulated Namforce for their long and excellent services in ensuring peace of mind for its members.

“Namforce is the brainchild of a very noble mission. During the early 1990s, very soon after independence, there was a need for the Namibian government to help provide insurance cover for the brave and loyal members of the Namibian armed forces. It was on this basis that the Namibian government established a scheme to provide life, disability and funeral insurance cover for the members of the Namibian defence forces. The scheme was from its inception administered by various insurance companies until the government established a dedicated life insurance company, namely Namforce. Namforce was officially licensed by the regulator in 2017 and has dutifully provided insurance cover to members of the armed forces since then.”

In attendance at the launch, Managing Director of August26 Manufacturing, Ms Ndapewa Hangula applauded Namforce and its board of Directors for expanding into the Namibian market.

“I am profoundly proud of Namforce for achieving this new milestone. Not only for launching this extended initiative to our Namibians but allowing so much more growth within our economy. Such milestones are not only celebrated in isolation but have an overspill on our economy and allow us to keep our expertise, skills and money within our borders to further develop our nation,” she added.

Namforce Chairlady, Mrs Marilyn Maurihungirire, cautioned the public that a re-brand exercise should not be seen as a cosmetic change but should be felt through customer experience. “A re-brand means nothing if the service does not live up to its core values. Customer centricity is what our brand revolves around and through our young, dynamic and professional team, I am sure that these values are instilled in the heart of Namforce.

Namforce will be open to the general public and henceforth will be offering the following services to members of the general public: Life insurance; Disability insurance; Funeral insurance; • Credit Life; and Savings and Investments-related insurance.

The above-mentioned services will also be offered on a group scheme basis to corporations. Therefore, business entities and other organisations that wish to offer insurance cover for their employees and members can approach Namforce to provide insurance cover. For more information members of the public are urged to contact them at [email protected] or call +264 61 202 3800.