Select Page

Damafusion set to leave audience in a trance at Night Under the Stars

Posted by | Apr 1, 2022 |

Damafusion set to leave audience in a trance at Night Under the Stars

Jazz artist, Damasfusion, will be performing at Night Under the Stars on 1 April at 19:00 at the Goethe-Institut Namibia, with tickets going for N$20 at the door.

Damasfussion Garises is an Afrofusion Jazz artist and her music is a fusion of Afro chants rich in clicks of the beautiful Khoe language, folk tales and complex Southern African rhythms, with colourful and bold sounds of Jazz.

Damasfussion promises an evening that is set to bring forth entertaining live music that is set to leave her audience trance like in song and dance.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children- Film Review

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children- Film Review

14 October 2016

Diplomatic spouses to raise funds for the children

Diplomatic spouses to raise funds for the children

11 September 2017

Three new channels for DStv

Three new channels for DStv

6 March 2015

Omba Gallery hosts Kalahari Dreaming

Omba Gallery hosts Kalahari Dreaming

27 September 2013

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<