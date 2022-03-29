Damafusion set to leave audience in a trance at Night Under the Stars

Jazz artist, Damasfusion, will be performing at Night Under the Stars on 1 April at 19:00 at the Goethe-Institut Namibia, with tickets going for N$20 at the door.

Damasfussion Garises is an Afrofusion Jazz artist and her music is a fusion of Afro chants rich in clicks of the beautiful Khoe language, folk tales and complex Southern African rhythms, with colourful and bold sounds of Jazz.

Damasfussion promises an evening that is set to bring forth entertaining live music that is set to leave her audience trance like in song and dance.