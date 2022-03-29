Remote supermarket and fuel station enters satellite age

Hombe Supermarket and retail fuel station situated in the village of Divundu on the banks of the Kavango River in Kavango East recently switched to the Q-KON Twoobii smart satellite broadband service.

Hombe Supermarket previously struggled to ensure consistent connectivity for the processing of card transactions. Now, in partnership with FNB Namibia, Twoobii has been able to provide a connectivity solution that makes shopping in this ‘off-grid’ location even more convenient.

Toze Azevedo, owner of Hombe Supermarket said their goal is to continuously improve the services they offer to residents and visitors of Divundu, and this includes investing in new technology that has the potential to make their lives easier.

“Since we began operating on the Twoobii service, we have experienced very effective connectivity, with consistent speeds even during heavy thunderstorms. The 24-hour aftersales service is also brilliant. The people we deal with at Twoobii are always professional and helpful. Downtime is non-existent,” Azevedo added.

Manfred Engling, Managing Director of Q-KON Namibia the success of the installation at Hombe Supermarket is a great example of the transformative effect that Smart Satellite Services can have on Namibian businesses and Namibian communities.

“Satellite technology is a contemporary solution to long-standing challenges in off-grid locations. The satellites may be in orbit, but the services they enable are certainly felt at the grassroots level,” Engling said.